MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Thousands of revelers braved Friday's chilly weather to catch Order of Inca, through the streets of downtown Mobile.
The ancient temple-themed parade is just one of the options for Mardi Gras fans in the FOX 10 viewing area.
The Inca's came out in a short and sweet parade through downtown for the first time in more than two years.
Parade floats decked out with Aztec temples and figures.
The crowd enjoyed every moment of the return of Mardi Gras.
"It's real exciting. Because we haven't been in two years, so we wanted to come out," Mobile resident Cyndi Cox said.
It was an event that brought out the whole family with something for everyone to enjoy.
And some people traveled a long way just to catch those goodies in the parade.
"It was nice! All the stuffed animals," Braylon Langsford said who traveled all the way from Mississippi.
The fun rolls on Saturday with Mobile Mystics at 2:00 p.m.
