MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It was ladies’ night in the port city Tuesday night as the Order of Lashe’s rolled through downtown Mobile. And it was a celebration for people of all ages.

“I love it. It’s my daughter’s first year at Mardi Gras and it’s in our blood. I grew up here and I started at her age. It’s fun to continue the tradition with her,” Raechel Elmore said.

And they weren’t the only ones enjoying the night. As the beads flew and the bands played, the streets were packed with people excited to be back.

“It’s pretty good man. I’m an outdoors person. I hate being inside. It was pretty awesome and pretty big. We liked it and had fun,” Jonathan Prestage said.

And of course, it was hard to leave empty handed.

“It was wonderful. I got a lot of trinkets. Come on down,” Felicia Nelson said.

And for anyone on the fence about making the trip to see this in person.

“Definitely do it. It’s worth it and you can’t get this experience anywhere else,” Elmore said.

“They’re missing out on some fun. Some big fun. It’s awesome,” Prestage said.