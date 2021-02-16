MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- Last year, over 120,000 people packed the streets of Downtown Mobile for Fat Tuesday, but in the middle of a pandemic it was not anything close to that. Mobile Police say about 1,700 came downtown to celebrate.

“At least a little bit like Mardi Gras, It’s better than anything I guess,” said Kennedy Carnley.

“It’s a great day, love seeing all the people with smiles on their faces beads around their necks, so that’s what it’s all about,” said Ethan Mercer.

“This isn’t Mardi Gras,” said Paeton Jones. “This is a big party with a lot of people in a lot of bars.”

This frigid Fat Tuesday did not keep the diehards away, at least until it got dark and the temperature dropped. That is when those celebrating in the streets went into bars or left all together.

“I just want to have the most fun as possible and I understand the guidelines and regulations, but Mardi Gras is a holiday and I just wanted to be down here with my friends,” Mercer said.

Fat Tuesday is normally big business for restaurants and bars. This year with a nearly deserted downtown compared to normal and cancelled parades, any customers is a welcome relief.

“We’re grateful to have the opportunity to be open and just kind of conduct our normal business even if it’s not at the level of a Mardi Gras past,” said David Rasp, Owner of Heroes.

This Fat Tuesday a different type of celebration, but still one to remember.

“I think it’s more of a keeping a tradition of what Mobile is known for,” said Anna Kate Dalton. “Mardi Gras is a our longest tradition and it’s something that should be kept and celebrated.”