Officials with the City of Prichard say today's parade has been canceled due to inclement weather.
They say the Mystic DJ's Organization has decided to cancel today's Prichard Mardi Gras festivities that were scheduled to kickoff at noon.
Officials with the City of Prichard say today's parade has been canceled due to inclement weather.
They say the Mystic DJ's Organization has decided to cancel today's Prichard Mardi Gras festivities that were scheduled to kickoff at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.