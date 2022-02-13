MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- This weekend marked the return of the good times and making up for lost times.

The magic of Mardi Gras returning with the Conde Cavaliers getting the party started in the Port City.

Initially Mobile Police estimated there 157,000 parade-goers downtown Friday night. MPD later amended that number to 92,400.

"I love Mardi Gras. She was talking about how you haven't experienced a parade until you have gone to a Mardi Gras parade in Mobile. (Laughs). So I'm like okay... It's where Mardi Gras started -- right," said a couple visiting from Mississippi.

With the forecast cooperating -- the crowds continued to show up Saturday. 9,500 people showing up early for the Bayport Parading Society and Mystic DJ Riders Parade.

38,000 lined the streets that night ready to see the Pharaohs and Conde Explorers roll through downtown.

"I'm looking forward most to the celebration -- everybody getting together, especially with what happened with stupid COVID killing last year's party," said one man.