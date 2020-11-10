MOBILE, Ala. -- Mobile Mask is reporting that the Crewe of Columbus has canceled its Mardi Gras parade and ball due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Order of Polka Dots and Le Krewe de Bienville previously announced cancellations due to the pandemic.
It would have been the 100th anniversary parade for the Crewe of Columbus. The parade had been scheduled for Feb. 12, 2021.
