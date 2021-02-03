MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Less than two weeks out Mobilians continue to adapt to a new kind of Mardi Gras. It's first time since World War II -- Mardi Gras parades have been canceled. But we continue to get creative to keep the spirit alive -- Wednesday night -- lights courtesy of another holiday favorite -- Bellingrath Gardens & Home adding some extra Mardi Gras magic to Mardi Gras Park.

While this year's carnival season won't include hundreds of thousands of visitors pouring into the Port City -- downtown businesses like Heroes Sports Bar & Grille -- are still looking forward to Fat Tuesday.

"We're excited at the prospect of some additional traffic, but we're also extremely committed to maintaining our protocols here at Heroes. We are taking this very seriously as it relates to social distancing and mask requirements, and everything else we are doing," said David Rasp, Owner Heroes Sports Bar & Grille.

As the City of Mobile is set to block off the downtown streets to traffic Fat Tuesday (February 16th), Squid Ink has a special Mardi Gras drink menu -- and hopes to have all their outdoor seating filled.

"I think our employees are just excited to get involved. We've missed seeing everyone. But they are starting to come back around. So we are ready and happy to have everyone out and just enjoy the festivities. It's part of Mobile and we are ready to support that any way we can," said Amber Crigler, Squid Ink General Manager.

This year's festivities include float decor lining Dauphin Street and of course not too far away -- Yardi gras!

"Oh gosh! I look forward to it... We love Christmas but we love Mardi Gras," said Marty Henken, Church Street East Historic District resident.

While the parades won't roll, Henken says the porch floats are the next best thing.

"We're probably going to stick around here... But I'm all for people coming down the street... I want people to see the decorations everyone has put out," said Henken.

All the decorating is contagious... Neighbor Lacey Sovik went next level creating a fire-breathing dragon.

"It's not a competition... It's just elevating the other person and making the neighborhood fun... And giving people something to look at. It's just wonderful to see the flow of people come through... There aren't many crowds -- it's just a casual line of people going through. You can tell they are having fun," said Sovik.

Meanwhile, the lights at Mardi Gras Park will stay on through Ash Wednesday (February 17th).