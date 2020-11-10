MOBILE, Ala (WALA) – It is more bad news for businesses that have been hurting throughout the pandemic. Some Mardi Gras organizations are canceling parades and balls.
“Mardi Gras is definitely our bread and butter,” said Jon Gibbs, Owner of D & K Suit Discounters.
Those cancellations, with more expected, will hit some businesses hard.
D & K Suit Discounters expects to take a hit without people needing to rent or buy a tux.
“That’s a big portion of our business, usually accounts for about 1/3 of our business for the entire year,” Gibbs said. “So, parades and balls being cancelled and events not happening is definitely going to have an effect.”
As Mardi Gras balls get called off, caters like Alec Naman will not be as busy missing out on a large revenue stream.
“We count on it every year,” he said. “We’ve been doing it for 30 years. So, this will be the first year that we’ve had to regroup.”
The Mardi Gras parades alone drew more than a million people to Downtown Mobile this year. It is a huge loss that businesses big and small will feel, if all parades and balls are cancelled.
Gibbs from D & K says it just adds to an already bad 2020.
“It’s definitely been a down year and like most facets of retail we’re hanging in there doing the best we can,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.