MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Schools around Mobile are also celebrating the boom boom. Saint Pius X Catholic School hosted its 12th annual Mardi Gras parade Wednesday morning.
You could just feel and hear the excitement as the parade rolled through the school. The theme of the parade was iconic! St. Pius's second-grade students participated in the parade and dressed up as characters from iconic movies like Charlotte's Web, Toy Story, Star Wars, and 101 Dalmatians.
Students and parade-goers yelled and screamed in joy as they caught lots of throws, candy, and toys.
"I caught a plushie and a bunch of candy and beads," said one student.
Before the parade, the queen prepared to make her appearance. This year's queen and king were Queen Claudia and King Cooper.
"We were preparing by getting all the dress, the shoes, the gloves, all of that," said Queen Claudia, "I'm very excited to throw stuff."
Although the students had a blast and walked away with bags full of things they caught, they said they were ready for more Mardi Gras fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.