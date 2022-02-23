MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Schools around Mobile are also celebrating the boom boom. Saint Pius X Catholic School hosted its 12th annual Mardi Gras parade Wednesday morning.

You could just feel and hear the excitement as the parade rolled through the school. The theme of the parade was iconic! St. Pius's second-grade students participated in the parade and dressed up as characters from iconic movies like Charlotte's Web, Toy Story, Star Wars, and 101 Dalmatians.

Students and parade-goers yelled and screamed in joy as they caught lots of throws, candy, and toys.

"I caught a plushie and a bunch of candy and beads," said one student.

Before the parade, the queen prepared to make her appearance. This year's queen and king were Queen Claudia and King Cooper.

"We were preparing by getting all the dress, the shoes, the gloves, all of that," said Queen Claudia, "I'm very excited to throw stuff."

Although the students had a blast and walked away with bags full of things they caught, they said they were ready for more Mardi Gras fun.