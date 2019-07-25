It appears a developer has been chosen to re-purpose the Mobile Civic Center.
After Stirling Properties withdrew its name from contention, a spokesperson for the Stimpson administration said....we will go forward with the remaining contender.
The remaining contender is Cordish Companies out of Baltimore.
A vice president with Stirling sent a letter to the real estate firm handling the search explaining its reason for dropping out of contention.
He said Stirling envisioned the site would be anchored by a 7500 seat events center.
But he said Stirling was asked by the search firm to consider how its proposal would change if an event center wasn't required.
The vice president said he believed some type of event center was necessary to achieve the city's objectives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.