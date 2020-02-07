MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- The Conde Cavaliers kicked off Mardi Gras in Mobile with nearly 60,000 people by their side on Friday night.
16 floats zigging and zagging through downtown Mobile formed the first parade of the season.
"Mobile number one. We started Mardi Gras. Yeah!!!"
Mobile's finest definitely know how to party.
Thousands packing the streets to see them roll by.
"This is my first mobile mardi gras and it is like nothing I have ever experienced in my whole entire life."
Kicking off the boom boom!
The most important things: have fun, watch out for the beads and let the good times roll!
