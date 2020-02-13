MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Downtown Mobile alive as the Order of Polka Dots hit the streets Thursday night.
According to Mobile Police approximately 16,896 people came out to watch the ladies ride.
We were watching the party on Royal and the Polka Dots had the crowds screaming. But the screams weren't just for beads and throws.
"I just love the bands. They're great! They never disappoint," said one woman.
"We get crunk out here with the bands, moon pies, and when we see our family riding on the floats!!! Mobile's Mardi Gras 2020," said one young woman.
Whether it's tradition or just an excuse to party -- the Port City's Mardi Gras is one of a kind.
"It's just tradition. I've been doing it forever. It reminds me of when I was a kid," said one woman.
"We grew up in downtown Mobile. We've been coming for years. We used to do this as kids. We'll be down here in wheel chairs," said two ladies.
The party continues Friday, February 14th -- Valentine's Day -- with the Order of Inca, which rolls at 6:30 p.m. (Mobile, Route A).
