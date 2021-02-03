MOBILE,Ala. (WALA) - The city teamed up with Bellingrath Gardens and Home to bring its 16-piece Mardi Gras light display to Downtown Mobile.

"We're just so excited to be able to share this beautiful setting with downtown and with the community," said Sally Ericson, Director of Public Relations at Bellingrath Gardens and Home.

The pieces were designed and welded by Greg hill, who passed away from cancer last November, making each piece one-of-a-kind.

They include a small lighted barricade, a lamp post, several marching band members, a moon pie and a rider on horseback.

The display was originally a part of a new section of Magic Christmas in lights, in honor of the 25th anniversary of Bellingrath Grarden's Christmas light display, now being used to help celebrate a different occasion.

With celebration taking place Fat Tuesday, safety is the city of Mobile's number one priority.

"Every intersection we'll have policemen, we'll have masks available to people," said Mayor Sandy Stimpson. "So either the social distancing and the masks and we're hoping we'll be in good shape".

Mayor Stimpson hoping that more space, room and precautions will make it safe for people to gather and celebrate, keeping the Mardi Gras tradition going.

The display will be light up every night until Ash Wednesday, February 17th for everyone to enjoy.