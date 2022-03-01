ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - People in Orange Beach also had a chance to enjoy the Fat Tuesday festivities.

And after not having a parade last year, thousands made sure to line the streets to show their appreciation.

“Everybody is having a great time. Lot of out of towners who’ve never been to Mardi Gras and they love it,” Lisa Stacey said.

“We heard from one Wisconsin couple that turned their car around. They had never experienced Mardi Gras and they stopped. They’re somewhere around here and they’re having a blast,” Dawn Gentry said.

And they weren’t the only ones. In fact, it would be hard to find someone who didn’t have a good time.

“I think it’s perfect. It’s been perfect all day. Traffic handling and everything has been good. We’re going to get out of here probably in record time,” Landon Adkins.

For some, this was their first. But for others, this was a return.

“It was very important to me. This has been a parade that I’ve gone to almost every single year. So to be back outside during this parade has been absolutely wonderful,” Shelby Hodgson said.