Here's a great Mardi Gras story. Thousands of revelers were on hand for the Krewe of Sparta Mardi Gras parade in Saraland -- and, one of them is a hero to a local couple. Jason and Venetia Stanberry were riding in the parade. And, when Venetia threw an armful of beads, off went her wedding ring. A plea on Facebook brought her and a stranger together -- with a very happy ending.
Wedding ring lost at Mardi Gras found and returned
Sarah Wall
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Locations
Sarah Wall
News Anchor
