Plenty of people are talking about the grant announcement for the new Mobile River Bridge.
Senator Richard Shelby made the first announcement earlier this week that the bridge project would get a $125 million dollar federal grant.
But it didn't actually become official until U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced it this afternoon.
Allison Gregg is with the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Project and said local officials were pleased with the announcement.
Fox Ten News asked Gregg if getting the grant still meant the toll was going to be six dollars.
She said, "Right. So the INFRA grant is $125 million dollars, and that is about 5 percent of our total $2.1 billion dollar construction budget, so it has very little impact on our toll policy. We are still looking at the toll policy."
Bridge officials say the project is still on schedule for construction to begin next year.
