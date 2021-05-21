MOBILE, ala. (WALA) -- Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of Downtown Mobile for 'Tardy Gras' parade Friday evening, which means parking might be an issue.

Mobile Police Cpl. Chris Levy said there are plenty of places for people to park, "downtown there are a lot of parking lots, they're all well light and they're safe. They're a really good place to park and they're all really close to the parade routes."

Chris Levy said parking lots should be your first choice.

These are all the places that you should avoid parking:

Not anywhere on the parade route.

Water street median between i-10 and St. Francis street.

Do not block any private driveways.

Do not park on any sidewalks.

Anywhere where a no parking sign is posted.

The Mobile Police Department said they will tow and temporarily impound cars if they are parked where they are not supposed to be.

Chris Levy said they will not immediately start moving cars out and will give people opportunities to move.

In the event of an emergency, the two routes will be Conti street between Royal street and Broad street and Church street between Royal street and South Washington avenue.