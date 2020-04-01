MOBILE, Ala,. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson signed an executive order that goes into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday limiting the amount of customers inside stores to 40% of the normal capacity.
The order also has other requirements for stores.
MOBILE, Ala,. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson signed an executive order that goes into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday limiting the amount of customers inside stores to 40% of the normal capacity.
The order also has other requirements for stores.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.