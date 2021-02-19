MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) announced the presence of the B1.1.7 (UK) variant of COVID-19 in Mobile County on Wednesday, February 17. In light of public concerns regarding this variant and vaccine effectiveness against it, MCHD is providing the latest information on B1.1.7 and what it means for our community.
Information on the B1.1.7 (UK) variant of COVID-19:
• Both the Moderna mRNA and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines provide protection against the B1.1.7 variant of COVID-19
• Data indicates the B1.1.7 variant is more transmissible than the original SARS-CoV-2 strain amongst unvaccinated individuals
• Individuals who were previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 are still at risk for reinfection with B1.1.7
It is critical for the public to continue wearing face coverings and participate in other mitigation activities until herd immunity thresholds are reached. Individuals should receive a COVID-19 vaccine when the opportunity is available to them and continue following all preventive measures in order to protect themselves and those around them.
In addition to the daily Facebook Live updates, the following communication platforms for COVID-19 vaccination information from MCHD are as follows:
• Phone: 251-410-MCHD
• COVID-19 vaccination and event updates: mchdcares.com
Please note you should not receive COVID-19 vaccines within 14 days of receiving any other vaccination or within 90 days of receiving monoclonal antibody or convalescent plasma treatment for COVID-19. If you have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 10 days or are currently being monitored for COVID19 infection, please defer vaccination until after quarantine or isolation is complete. If you have questions regarding your personal medical conditions and whether you should receive COVID-19 vaccinations, please consult with your health care provider.
Governor Kay Ivey has extended the current Safer at Home order through March 5, 2021, with no amendments to the current plan. Please remember to wear your face covering, social distance and wash your hands. If you have been completely vaccinated, you must still abide by these guidelines. MCHD will provide additional COVID-19 vaccination updates as they become available.
