MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Public Schools Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill released the school system's "Keeping Our Kid's Safe" plan on Thursday.
In an email to parents and guardians, Threadgill said this is the school system's plan for remote learning which will look different from last spring.
The plan also says schools are also providing laptops and hotspots to students as needed. Your school will have information soon about distribution, which will be in late-August. MCPSS is also stationing 20 buses throughout the county that will be equipped with hot spots to allow students to go online.
"Dear MCPSS Parents and Guardians,
Like most of you, I am looking forward to the day when we can welcome our students back into the classroom. However, Mobile County is experiencing some of its highest numbers of COVID-19 cases to date, and we as a community must do what is best for the health and safety of our students, our teachers, other employees, and their families. That is why we have made the difficult decision to offer all classes remotely for the first quarter of the school year, which will begin on September 1.
Please read the attached document, Keeping Our Kids Safe. This is our plan for remote learning, which will look different from last spring. Here, we outline our expectations and the support we will provide for your student and your family during these unprecedented times.
My hope is that we will be able to return to school for the second quarter, but that will depend on how the COVID-19 numbers trend in our county. I know this year will not be easy, but I also know that as #TeamMCPSS, we will work together to provide the best possible educational experience for your children during these times.
Sincerely,
Chresal D. Threadgill
Superintendent, Mobile County Public Schools"
