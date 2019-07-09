On July 8, 2019, at approximately 2:45 pm, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to Little Caesars Pizza, 7885 Moffett Road, on a report of a robbery. Witnesses on the scene reported that an unknown White male entered the store and presented a handgun demanding cash. The employee complied and gave the suspect approximately $200.00 in cash. The suspect fled on foot down Moffett Road. Surveillance video from local merchants near Little Caesars Pizza provided Deputies with a picture of the vehicle and license plate that the suspect entered once he fled the robbery.
MCSO Detectives along with our Intelligence Unit, were able to put out a description of suspect and vehicle to neighboring agencies. At approximately 4:45 pm, MCSO was contacted by Lucedale Police Department who stated they have the vehicle along with a female driver. The female provided information on our suspect and MCSO Detectives along with Mobile Police Department, were able to locate and arrest KELLY AKINS. AKINS was found in a parked car at Walmart on S. Belt line highway, Mobile. AKINS was taken into custody without incident. Inside AKINS vehicle Detectives located a firearm and clothing that the suspect had been reported wearing in other robberies in Mobile as well as Mississippi. AKINS was taken to Mobile Police Department for questioning by MCSO detectives as well as MPD detectives. During
questioning AKINS admitted to the robbery of Little Caesars Pizza in Semmes, Subway in D’Iberville, MS, The Vape shop in MS, and a motel in Lucedale, MS.
AKINS was transported to Metro Jail and charged with (2) counts of Robbery 1st; one for Little Caesars Pizza and the other for NT Video located in Mobile Police Department Jurisdiction. AKINS has holds on him by Gulfport Police Department and by Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in Louisiana.
