MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's Office began investigating a scam involving three males selling pine straw and yard services.
According to officials, after laying the pine straw, the subjects are reportedly demanding upwards of $2100.00 for their service.
Officials say the suspects drive a black Dodge Pickup with an Indiana tag.
