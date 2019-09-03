On September 2, 2019, at approximately 4:45 pm, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to DJ’s Grocery, 116 Moffett Road, for a report of a possible pipe bomb.
Officials say the device was described as a piece of PVC pipe, six to seven inches long, about three inches in diameter, had caps on both ends and contained duct tape and a fuse.
MCSO immediately contacted Mobile Police Department for their Expolosive Unit. EOD unit of MPD detonated the device on location.
MCSO is continuing to investigate and ask the public if you have any information, please call 251-574-8633. You may also report anonymously to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/.
