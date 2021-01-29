MOBILE CO., Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's Office arrested William Storey, Jr. on multiple sexual abuse charges.
Storey is charged with three charges of rape 1st; three counts of rape 2nd, two counts of sodomy 1st; two counts of sex abuse, three counts of incest and two counts of sodomy 2nd.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.