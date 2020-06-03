MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's office released the following information regarding what they say are inaccurate post to social media following a reported database computer failure.
"On Monday, June 1, 2020, our Jail Management System crashed because the power supply to the database computer failed. Once our system was back up and running, we found that the files were corrupt. We contacted technicians, and they are currently working on the system.
To address recent social media postings that were not accurate, all persons arrested for breaking the law during the protest over the weekend were held without bond until they could have a bond hearing. This request was made by the Municipal Court.
Currently, all bookings in and out of jail are being recorded manually, and as a result, we are experiencing a slower process. If you know or have someone who has not been released and you believe they have a bond, please contact us at 574-8633."
