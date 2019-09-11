Meredith Corporation(NYSE:MDP) and DISH Network today agreed to a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement that has returned Meredith’s local television stations to DISH customers in 12 U.S. markets.
“We are pleased that DISH customers once again will be able to watch the award-winning news and popular sports and entertainment programming that are a hallmark of Meredith’s television group,” said Patrick McCreery, Meredith Local Media Group President. “We thank our viewers for their patience as we worked with DISH to reach this new agreement.”
