MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Fire-Rescue firefighters responded to a fire in a detached garage in a residential neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
This is in the 1200 block of Eslava Lane.
Upon arriving, the first fire units reported flames visible from a single-story, detached garage.
