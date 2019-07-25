MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Work is underway at the USS Alabama Battleship Park to restore the World War II battleship, the submarine USS Drum and various aircraft to their active-duty form. It’s a plan decades in the making and will give visitors an inside look at what life was like during the war.
USS Alabama Battleship Park is open seven days a week. For more information, click here.
