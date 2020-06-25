Mobile community leaders say there are plans for a "miracle" in west Mobile.
Specifically, they announced plans Thursday morning for a baseball field and playground for children with special needs.
It would be built on about 28 acres near the corner of Airport Boulevard and Snow Road, much of it donated by the Alabama Pecan Development Company.
It will be called the Miracle League of West Mobile: Schmidt Family Park.
The Miracle League serves children and adults who have physical or mental challenges.
There are also hopes in the future to build a school on site to serve special needs and autistic students.
Donnie Brown with the Alabama Pecan Development Company said, "The first phase is a miracle field with a playground behind it, a special needs playground. Then there will be an additional field just to the east of it."
The Schmidt-Barton Family Fund has pledged to give up to $1 million in matching funds toward the more than $3 million dollars in construction costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.