The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a statement about a missing teen from Childersburg.
The statement reads as follows:
"The Childersburg Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Miyaa Markia Latoya McCormick. Miyaa Markia Latoya McCormick is a 15 year old black female, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red pants, a white T-shirt, and a gray jacket in the area of 16th Court NW at 10:30 PM in Childersburg, Alabama on 5/22/2020. She was seen getting into a white and gray vehicle with faded/rusty paint on the passenger side. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Miyaa McCormick, please contact the Childersburg Police Department at 256-761-1556 or call 911."
