FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- A family member posted on social media Saturday afternoon that missing Fairhope teenager John Carter Kean is safe and at home.
Family members and law enforcement officials had appealed to the public to help find the missing 16-year-old in the days since he went missing on July 21.
A spokeswoman for the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office in Texas, which was involved in the search for Kean, also confirmed the young man has been found and is home safe with his family.
No more details were immediately available.
