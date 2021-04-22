UPDATE: Coburn has been found safe and is back home.
MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing person.
Edward Brooks Coburn, 23 went missing on April 21.
According to his father, he walked off a job site where he was working.
The father states Coburn has the mental capacity of a 6 year old and does not have a phone or any money on him.
He was last seen in the area of Airport Blvd. and Cody Rd.
Coburn is a white male, has blue eyes, blonde hair, and weighs 130 pounds.
If anyone has information about where this man can be located, please call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.
