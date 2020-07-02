MOBILE, Ala. --Today, the Mobile Area Chamber and its Military Affairs Committee presented five awards during the broadcast of its 33rd annual Military Appreciation event, and recognized 14 Junior ROTC cadets from area high schools.
The 2020 award winners are:
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Louis J. Lartigue Sr. (Ret.) received the Chamber’s Gen. Gary Cooper Outstanding Service Award. Lartigue attended high school at McGill Institute in Mobile and college at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in personnel and industrial management and completed the ROTC program as a Distinguished Military Graduate and was commissioned in the Signal Corps.
The Hugh M. Casteix award was given to U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Daniel Eisenhard, who is the senior law enforcement boarding officer at Sector Mobile. He was recognized for spearheading eight surge operations to combat illegal charter vessels and boating in the Gulf Coast region, contributing to multiple joint agencies operations at the ports and his role as a Customs Border Patrol vessel crew member. Among his volunteer activities, Eisenhard established a youth flag football league in west Mobile.
U.S. Navy Chief Damage Controlman William Purhamus received the Rear Adm. J. Lloyd Abbot Award. He is currently serving as the ship superintendent for the future USS CANBERRA (LCS 30) under construction at Austal USA and scheduled to launch in the spring of 2021. His volunteer efforts are centered largely around supporting the Shiners Hospital for Children.
U.S. Marine Corporal Alex Massey was named the South Alabama Marine of the Year. He is an administrative specialist with the 3rd Force Reconnaissance Company in Mobile. Massey was recognized for his work on the units mailing equipment that saved the Marine Corps thousands of dollars. In 2019, Massey completed the Corporals Course at Marine Forces Reserve Headquarters where he was a Distinguished Graduate and Class Commander. He volunteers his time at the Mobile Ronald McDonald House and supporting the Toys for Tots campaign.
Lynn Lugo was awarded the Military Spouse of the Year by the U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile. Lugo was honored for her volunteer service at Baker High School, serving as on the Parent Teachers Student Association, the Soccer Booster Board and Baseball Booster Board. She also volunteers at St. Paul’s Episcopal Campus Store, is the parliamentarian for the ATC’s Spouse’s Club’s Executive Board and has helped plan numerous events for ATC and Sector Mobile families.
ROTC cadets that were recognized:
Jacob Hollifield
Jacqurius McDowell
Ajia Janae Blackmon
Jonathan Garden
Sarah Rhodes
Brianna N. Dykes
Levi Meade
Cameron Harness
Ava C. Ndongo
Shaunte Horace
Julianne Lowe
Amber Havard
Mikiah Lilly
Jamiah Nicole Hendricks
