MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Area Chamber is going virtual, and its first public event will be a Job Fair via Zoom. The free, hour-long event is set for Tuesday, May 19, beginning at 9 a.m.
“The Chamber saw a need to assist those in Mobile who were dislocated from their jobs due to COVID-19 and wanted to help by connecting them with local employers who are hiring,” says Cheryl Nicholls, the Mobile Area Chamber’s director of education and workforce development.
Chamber officials say the meeting is limited to the first 100 people and will be recorded and posted to their website. Register here: https://mobilealcoc.wliinc17.com/events/May-19-MACC-Virtual-Job-Fair-2592/details?fbclid=IwAR3js90ZKNG5Tkfn_Qj54GqnyioAhMLKwMY0W9c_2Mtgas6eceP0Zed-zJs
Participating employers will be Buffalo Rock, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pilot Catastrophe and Walmart Distribution Center. Company representatives will discuss job openings, employee benefits and how to apply.
The more than 500 jobs include:
Buffalo Rock: account merchandiser and delivery driver
Ingalls: pipefitting, pipe welding, structural welding, ship fitting, joiners (carpentry), sheet metal, industrial painters / blasters and electricians
Pilot Catastrophe: licensed adjusters and CMS processor inspectors
Walmart: material handling (loading and unloading) and power equipment operators
Employers who are interested in participating in future efforts, contact Nicholls at cnicholls@mobilechamber.com.
The Mobile Area Chamber created a web page for COVID-19 resources and continues to host conference calls with community experts who cover pertinent topics for business owners and managers. Find those resources and calls here: https://mobilechamber.com/covid19-resources/.
