Not everyone is happy about beaches and other parts of the economy opening up right now in Alabama.
That includes some doctors.
How soon is too soon?
That has been the question for many people concerning re-opening the beaches and the economy in the wake of COVID-19.
Doctors are on the front line of the crisis.
Dr. Edward Panacek, an emergency medicine physician with USA Health, is one doctor concerned about openings happening too quickly.
Dr. Panacek said, "We're very concerned about the beaches opening up, not just because of locals, but because of tourists that come from other places, go to the beaches, and then transmit coronavirus infections."
Dr. Panacek says he's also concerned about too many people not following instructions, getting in large groups, and not maintaining social distancing.
