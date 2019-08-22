MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Jail records show that Stephen Toomey, owner of Tomey’s Mardi Gras, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Wednesday, August 14.
According to the jail log, Toomey was arrested for disorderly conduct, harassment/harassing communications and resisting arrest.
Toomey’s Mardi Gras and Party Supplies said Toomey was the victim of a false arrest.
The store released the following statement on the company’s Facebook page.
“Last Wednesday, Stephen Toomey was falsely arrested and beaten at the Circle K on Dauphin Island. He spent over 7 hours between the D.I and metro Jail. Stephen was not read his Miranda Rights and was not given the opportunity to make a phone call. Charges are misdemeanor charges.”
