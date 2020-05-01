MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile County Health officials are stressing the seriousness of COVID-19 in a letter to area residents.
The deadly disease has claimed the lives of 279 Alabamians statewide as well as 57 in Mobile County and four in Baldwin County.
Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health Officer for Mobile County, and Dr. Laura Cepeda, Chief Medical officer for the Mobile Health Department, offered this letter to the residents of Mobile County about the dangers of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The letter says:
"During April 2020, COVID-19 has killed more than 2,000 American per day on 16 different days. As of this date, it has killed an average of 759 Americans per day since the first death was confirmed on February 6 of this year.
Please remember on D-Day, we lost 2501 Americans on the beaches of France. On April 21, we lost 2683 to COVID-19 right here in the USA.
In the entire Vietnam War, we lost around 58,000 Americans. COVID-19 has claimed lives in less than 3 months.
Everyone likes data so the approximate per month death rate for:
Civil War - 13,635
World War 1 - 9,709
World War II - 6,756
Vietnam - 539
As of today, COVID-19 is approximately 21,766 per month.
It is not over. This is a very dangerous disease and it continues to take human lives. Everyone needs to be very cautious."
