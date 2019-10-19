BOISE CITY, Okla. (AP) — The last of three Alabama men charged in a fatal shooting in the Oklahoma Panhandle more than six years ago has pleaded guilty to murder in the case.
Court records show 25-year-old Timothy Dees of Mobile was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole after pleading guilty Tuesday in Cimarron County District Court.
Dees, 29-year-old Zachery Wilson of Mobile and 33-year-old Jeremy Scott of Semmes were charged in the June 2013 shooting death of 77-year-old Charles Nieman of Alva during an attempted robbery at a convenience store in Boise City, about 295 miles northwest of Oklahoma City.
Dees and Wilson were arrested Feb. 6 in Mobile and Scott was arrested Feb. 8 near Denver.
Wilson and Scott both pleaded no contest to murder charges in the case in August. Wilson was sentenced to life in prison with all but 25 years suspended. Scott also received a life sentence with all but 35 years suspended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.