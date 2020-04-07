This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Public Health surveillance system (ALNBS) at 7:00 pm the previous day. Investigations of patients reported in recent days are ongoing and may be incomplete.

Table 1. Demographics of Patients with COVID-19 Disease‒Mobile County, Alabama, April 7, 2020

  Number(%) 
Confirmed COVID-19  150 (100.0)
 Hospitalized 33 (22.0)
 Died from COVID-19 6 (4.0)
 AgeNumber (%) 
 0-4 0 (0.0)
 5-24 6 (4.0)
 25-49 57 (38.0)
 50-64 49 (32.7)
 65+ 33 (22.0)
 Unknown 5 (3.3)
Sex  Number(%)  
 Female 83 (55.3)
 Male 66 (44.0)
 Unknown 1 (0.7)
Race   Number (%)
 African American 88 (58.7)
 White 43 (28.7)
 Other/Unknown 19 (12.7)
 Zip CodeNumber (%) 
 36605 9 (6.0)
 36608 22 (14.7)
 36609 9 (6.0)
 36695 25 (25.0)
 Other 365 24 (16.0)
 Other 366 51 (34.0)
 Unknown 10 (6.7)

