This summary describes data on COVID-19 patients available in the Alabama Department of Public Health surveillance system (ALNBS) at 7:00 pm the previous day. Investigations of patients reported in recent days are ongoing and may be incomplete.
Table 1. Demographics of Patients with COVID-19 Disease‒Mobile County, Alabama, April 7, 2020
|
| Number
|(%)
|Confirmed COVID-19
| 150
| (100.0)
| Hospitalized
| 33
| (22.0)
| Died from COVID-19
| 6
| (4.0)
| Age
|Number
|(%)
| 0-4
| 0
| (0.0)
| 5-24
| 6
| (4.0)
| 25-49
| 57
| (38.0)
| 50-64
| 49
| (32.7)
| 65+
| 33
| (22.0)
| Unknown
| 5
| (3.3)
|Sex
| Number
|(%)
| Female
| 83
| (55.3)
| Male
| 66
| (44.0)
| Unknown
| 1
| (0.7)
|Race
| Number
| (%)
| African American
| 88
| (58.7)
| White
| 43
| (28.7)
| Other/Unknown
| 19
| (12.7)
| Zip Code
|Number
|(%)
| 36605
| 9
| (6.0)
| 36608
| 22
| (14.7)
| 36609
| 9
| (6.0)
| 36695
| 25
| (25.0)
| Other 365
| 24
| (16.0)
| Other 366
| 51
| (34.0)
| Unknown
| 10
| (6.7)
