MCSO seeking help identifying graveyard vandals
The Mobile County Sheriffs Office is seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for vandalizing multiple headstones in the Pine Hill Cemetery off Dick Turner Road in Grand Bay Alabama.
If anyone has any information about this crime, please call the MCSO at 251-574-8633.
