MOBILE, Ala. --On Monday, July 6, 2020 at approximately 3:20 a.m. at the MFRD station located at 57 South Lafayette Street, a male subject pulled a knife and threatened a firefighter.
When the captain went to assist, he was cut on the hand.
The subject then threatened another firefighter with the knife and fled.
Officers were able to locate the subject. Ronald Hurd, 61, was arrested.
