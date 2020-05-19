The Mobile County Health Department is still reporting an increase in COVID-19 cases, but not as large as in some past days.
The department says the number of cases went up by 25 from the time they issued their report from Monday morning to Tuesday morning.
Health department officials say the number of cases stood Tuesday afternoon at over 1700.
They say 12 percent are hospitalized.
The number of deaths has gone up two from Monday, and stood at 103.
Dr. Rendi Murphree said 36 to 38 cases on average are added each day and that's been stable for the last two and a half weeks.
Murphree said, "The number continues to rise, but the rate at which it is rising seems to be slowing some, and that is largely due to the stay at home order that was in place until last week. Now that the "Safer at Home' order is in place which relaxes some of the restrictions, it will be some time before we see if our case numbers start to rise."
As for as long term care facilities, Murphree said seven have widespread transmission, and contribute to just over 50 percent of reported deaths.
But she also said 27 long term care facilities report no cases.
