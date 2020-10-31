ESCAMABIA COUNTY Fla, (WALA) Escambia County Fire Rescue has released a statement on a fire that claimed the lives of two people early Saturday morning.
The statement reads as follows:
"On Saturday, Oct. 31, 15 units from Escambia County Fire Rescue and EMS were dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the 1200 block of N. 46th Ave. for a structure fire in a mobile home. Upon arrival, the mobile home was engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control at 5:03 a.m. Two juvenile victims were discovered at the scene. One firefighter was transported to a local area hospital for a minor injury. The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents. The State Fire Marshal will conduct the cause and origin investigation."
