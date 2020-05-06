The Mobile License Commission announced that they will be reopening offices Thursday, May 7.
"In keeping with the requirements of the Governor’s latest Safer at Home order relating to COVID-19, the Mobile County License Commission will reopen at 7 AM on May 7. For the protection of the public and our employees, we will have only half of our teller windows open, and we will require our employees and our guests to wear face coverings. We will have a variety of other measures in place as well, meaning we expect wait times to be unusually high. Please be patient with us while we work through these unprecedented issues. We encourage citizens to continue to make use of our online and mail services whenever possible. Thank you."
Officials say they will have normal hours of operation on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The office will be closed on Wednesdays as usual.
Commissioner Nick Matranga wants to remind everyone that social distancing will be enforced and that individuals can renew their driver's license there but won't be able to get an original driver’s licenses. Individuals will have to visit the ALEA office on Demetropolis Road for that.
Matranga also said the AL Dept. of Revenue Commission extended the grace period for expired tags to June 19th.
