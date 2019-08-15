Mobile Police release dramatic surveillance video of an armed robber putting a gun to the head of a convenience store clerk.
It happened Saturday morning in west Mobile, and police are hoping you may recognize the people in the video.
Police say the robbery happened at the Chevron convenience store at 702 University Boulevard Saturday right before 2 am.
In the video released by police, you see two men, one in an orange hoodie, another in a grey hoodie, both with masks, run into the store holding guns.
Another surveillance camera shows the man in the orange hoodie pull a gun on the clerk, then go behind the counter, still holding the gun on the clerk, who appears to be holding a carton of cigarettes.
The clerk puts his other hand up, and is seen talking with the man in the orange hoodie, who then points the gun to the clerks head.
The clerk goes to the cash register and opens it.
While this is happening, another camera shows the man in the grey hoodie as he watches the door, first holding his gun, then putting it back in his pocket.
At the register, the man in the orange hoodie pulls cash out of the register while keeping the gun pointed at the clerk.
At one point, he drops some money on the floor, and picks it up.
Before leaving, the suspect points the gun at the clerk again, who puts his hands up, and the man steals some other items.
While the man in the grey hoodie continues waiting at the door, the man in the orange hood runs to the front and both run out to the right, heading south.
When FOX10 was at the store earlier in the day Thursday, the person working at the store did not want to talk on camera.
If you recognize the robbers, call Mobile Police.
You can remain anonymous.
