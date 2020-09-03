MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A shooting death in Mobile reported as suicide was actually murder, police said.
Investigators said Carl Sanders, 36, was found dead from a gunshot wound on Sunday morning on Montford Road.
According to MPD, the case was first suspected as a suicide, but detectives later determined that Sanders was killed by 38-year-old Marquis Stallworth.
Stallworth was arrested on Thursday and charged with murder.
