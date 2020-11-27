Mobile police make arrests in a Thanksgiving Day Homicide. According to Mobile police, 17 year old Anthony Macpherson and 17 year old Lucy Rutledge were taken into custody Friday morning and charged with murder for the death of 19 year old Tavon Holder.
On Thursday, November 26, 2020 at approximately 6 p.m., police responded to the 7500 block of Old Pascagoula Road in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the male victim who was unresponsive.
Holder was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.
According to police, this case is now cleared with the arrests of Macpherson and Rutledge.
