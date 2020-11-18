MOBILE, Ala., November 18, 2020 – Mobile Sports & Entertainment Group (MSEG) today announced they will be hosting the Mike Sanders Minority Baseball Prospects (MBP) All-American Game on Saturday, November 21st at Hank Aaron Stadium.
This is an annual game recognizing and showcasing the top minority high school prospects across the country.
Former Major League Players and some of the top high school baseball coaches in the country will coach the game, providing leadership and mentorship to the young athletes participating.
Each inning will be used to honor different names in the history of the sport of baseball, paying homage to those who have laid the groundwork and paved the way for young men to have these opportunities as minorities in the sport of baseball.
In addition to the game itself, there will be a homerun derby and a free youth clinic on Sunday, November 22nd. The home run derby will start at 8:00 am and the free instructional clinic will run from 9:00 am – 11:00 am for ages 7 – 14.
For more information, please contact Kevin Grimes at 251-402-0634.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.