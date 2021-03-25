The Mobile Symphony invites you to a live performance this weekend! We spoke with Music Director Scott Speck about a performance which will let your mind escape and warm your soul!
The symphony is taking you on a trip with sounds from around the world! It's a performance you don't want to miss.
For ticket information and more visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.