The Indiana Fever selected Mobile's Unique Thompson with the 19th pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
Thompson was a star at Faith Academy before moving on to play college basketball at Auburn.
OFFICIAL: With the 19th pick in the 2021 #WNBADraft, we have selected Auburn forward Unique Thompson.#OurWayUnscripted x #FeverDraft pic.twitter.com/ggQ4KWDDnE— Indiana Fever ⛹️♀️🏀 (@IndianaFever) April 16, 2021
